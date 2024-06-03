3 Ireland players India need to be careful of in their opening T20 World Cup 2024 match

India will be up against a tricky opponent who has made a reputation for staging upsets in ICC tournaments.

The Indian team is all prepped to kickstart their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland on June 5. India has been placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, co-hosts USA, Canada and Ireland.

Rohit Sharma and Co will be eager to make a strong start to their campaign as they seek to break a 13-year jinx and lift an ICC title this time around. The team came extremely close last year during the ODI World Cup but ultimately went down in the summit clash against Australia.

While the Indian team looks like one of the best sides on paper, they will be up against a tricky opponent who has made a reputation for staging upsets in global tournaments.

Ahead of the match, let's take a look at three Ireland players India need to be careful about.

Andrew Balbirnie

The former captain of Ireland has participated in some remarkable matches for his team across T20 World Cup history, both as a player and a leader. Additionally, Balbirnie ranks fourth among Ireland's leading run-scorers in the T20 World Cup.

The top-order batter has accumulated 223 runs in 10 innings, including one half-century. He could be a crucial player for Ireland in their decisive campaign opener against the Men in Bue at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Joshua Little

When discussing Ireland's top bowlers in T20 World Cup history, young pacer Josh Little claims the leading spot as the team's highest wicket-taker in the tournament. The 24-year-old has been Ireland's most reliable bowler.

In 10 innings, he has taken 16 wickets, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.36 and an excellent strike rate of 14.62. His standout performance includes a four-wicket haul, with his best figures being 4 wickets for just 23 runs.

With the added experience of playing in the IPL, he could pose a serious challenge for Indian batters, especially with the new ball during the powerplay phase of the first six overs.

Lorcan Tucker

Lorcan Tucker is another Ireland player who enters the tournament with considerable momentum. Over the course of the last two series, he has amassed 227 runs across six innings, maintaining an impressive average of 37.83. His recent performances make him a strong threat to the Indian team.

Typically batting at the No.3 position, Tucker consistently makes substantial contributions to his team's overall score. Given his current form and strategic batting spot, Tucker is expected to finish as one of the top scorers from the Irish squad in this competition.

