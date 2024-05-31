5 Nepal players to watch out for in T20 World Cup 2024

Nepal will be appearing in a T20 World Cup after a gap of 10 years. This will be the second T20 World Cup appearance for the Himalayan nation after their maiden appearance in 2014.

Nepal will be making its second-ever T20 World Cup appearance when they take the field in the T20 World Cup 2024, to be held in the West Indies and the USA. Their first T20 World Cup appearance came 10 years ago in 2014, where they registered a historic win over Afghanistan.

The team is in good form as they registered two wins over a strong West Indies A team recently. Top order batter Rohit Paudel will lead the side in the T20 World Cup 2024. Gulsan Jha and Pratis GC, who were part of the Under-19 World Cup played earlier this year, are also a part of the squad.

Nepal is in Group D, which also comprises of teams like South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Netherlands. It will be a tough ask for the Himalayan nation to get past the group stage but they have the talent and skill to upset a few teams. Let's have a look at some of the Nepal players to watch out for in this edition.

Five Nepal players to watch out for in T20 World Cup 2024

1. Rohit Paudel

T20I Career: Matches 49, Runs 1108, Bat Avg. 29.15, SR. 124.91

Rohit Paudel was just 11 when Nepal last played in the T20 World Cup. After 10 years, he will be leading the side in the country's second T20 World Cup appearance ever. A young and a talented batter, Paudel is one of the most dependable batters in Nepal's batting line-up. He was in excellent form in Nepal's recent home series against West Indies A, where he scored 265 runs in just 4 matches at an average of 132.50 and a strike rate of 177.85. The 21-year-old is likely to bat at a crucial position of No. 3 and will have a huge responsibility on his young shoulders to take this Nepal team forward.

2. Kushal Bhurtel

T20I Career: Matches 43, Runs 1081, Bat Avg. 28.44, SR. 130.87

Bhurtel is an opening batter capable of scoring big runs. He is an experienced player in this Nepal side and is a vital player in both the ODIs and T20Is. Bhurtel scored a quickfire 25-ball-38 in Nepal's match against India in the Asia Cup. Although he had a poor series with the bat against West Indies A, he is capable of turning it on when needed. He is one of the few Nepal players to have scored over 1000 runs at an average of 30. In an important tournament, Bhurtel's experience will be key for Nepal.

3. Dipendra Singh Airee

T20I Career: Matches 64, Runs 1626, Bat Avg. 38.71, SR. 146.75, Wkts 37, Bowl Avg. 18.27, ER. 6.10

Dipendra Singh Airee could be Nepal's most valuable asset in the T20 World Cup 2024. The 24-year-old is already in the record books at a young age. His strength is big-hitting in the middle and lower order. He has the ability to hit big sixes and can be dangerous if he gets going. Airee has a record of fastest fifty in T20Is to his name when he scored a 9-ball fifty against Mongolia in the last year's Asian Games. During the ACC Men's Premier Cup played a month ago, Airee entered the record books by smashing six sixes in an over in a T20I game against Qatar. Adding to his big-hitting repertoire, he is also a useful offspinner.

4. Gulsan Jha

T20I Career: Matches 29, Runs 362, Bat Avg. 24.13, SR. 139.23, Wkts 19, Bowl Avg. 20.94, ER. 7.19

A quality allrounder who can hit big hits down the order, Gulsan Jha, lends balance to the team with his ability to bat and bowl. The youngster played in the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year but is in Nepal's national team for quite some time now. He is a tall right-arm seamer who bowls good lines and lengths. Jha bats left-handed and has the ability to score quick runs in the lower order, which will be useful in the upcoming T20 World Cup. It will be a great experience for the 18-year-old and a perfect platform to shine for him.

5. Karan KC

T20I Career: Matches 68, Wkts 90, Bowl Avg. 19.21, ER. 7.82

Karan is the fastest bowler in the Nepal's line-up and is a genuine wicket-taker. He picked up just 3 wickets in 5 games in the series against West Indies A but is a much better bowler than that. The 32-year-old is an experienced bowler and knows how to pick up wickets. He bowls tough overs in the powerplay and also at the death. He has the ability to swing the ball at pace, which makes him a threatening bowler. If he finds suitable conditions, he can be lethal. Adding to his quick bowling, he is a decent lower order batter as well.

Nepal squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Paudel (C), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee

