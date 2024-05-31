5 records unlikely to be broken in T20 World Cup 2024

Let's dig into the archives and take a look at 5 records that seem unlikely to be broken in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

The date for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 is nearing close as the teams get busy with their penultimate preparations. The marquee event will kickstart right after the culmination of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) and will be played in June in the West Indies & USA.

From raining sixes to near-impossible run-chases, the T20 World Cups have always managed to keep fans at the edge of their seats with high-octane action. Over the years, the T20 World Cup has seen some incredible performances that have entered the record books.

In this article, let's dig into the archives and take a look at 5 such records that seem unlikely to be broken in the upcoming ICC event.

1. Fastest Fifty (12 Balls, Yuvraj Singh in 2007)

India secured victory in the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, even though the team had played just one T20I match before the tournament. Led by one of India's greatest skippers MS Dhoni, the Indian team created numerous memorable moments and set several records. One of the most iconic highlights was Yuvraj Singh's six consecutive sixes against England where he scored an astonishing half-century in just 12 balls, which left the cricket world in awe.

Yuvraj scored 58 runs off just 16 balls, achieving his half-century in a mere 12 deliveries, setting the record for the fastest fifty in the shortest format. This record still stands in T20 World Cups.

The next fastest half-centuries in T20I World Cups were achieved by Australia's Marcus Stoinis and Netherlands' Stephen Myburgh, both reaching the milestone in 17 balls.

2. Most sixes (63 by Chris Gayle)

Universe Boss Chris Gayle is often regarded as one of the most feared players in T20 cricket. Chris Gayle is the sole cricketer to have scored two centuries in T20 World Cup history and holds the record for the fastest century in the tournament.

While these records may eventually be surpassed over time, his achievement of hitting 63 sixes in T20 World Cup matches remains unmatched. Notably, 21 of those sixes were hit during his two century innings, including 11 in his unbeaten 100 against England in 2016.

Telegram Group Join Now

Current India captain Rohit Sharma has hit 35 sixes in T20 World Cup tournaments, the second-highest after Gayle. However, with nearly 30 fewer sixes, it seems highly improbable that Sharma will surpass Gayle's record.

3. Greatest Win Margin (172 runs, Sri Lanka in 2007)

Sri Lanka set multiple records when they amassed 260 runs against Kenya in the group stage of the 2007 T20 World Cup. Sanath Jayasuriya scored a blistering 88 runs off 44 balls, and captain Mahela Jayawardene contributed 65 runs off 27 balls, leading their team to a record T20I total of 260 runs in Johannesburg. This remains the highest team total in T20 World Cup history.

Following their stellar batting display, Sri Lanka's bowlers dismissed Kenya for a mere 88 runs, securing a 172-run victory. This was the largest margin of victory in T20I cricket at the time, and no team has come close to surpassing this record in subsequent T20 World Cup tournaments.

In the history of the T20 World Cup, only five matches have seen teams win by a margin of over 100 runs, with none reaching the 150-run mark except Sri Lanka. Notably, Scotland has suffered 130-run defeats twice, and England defeated Afghanistan by 116 runs during the 2012 T20 World Cup.

4. Highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup (230/8, England vs South Africa in 2016)

In the 2016 T20 World Cup group stage, South Africa posted a formidable 229/4 in 20 overs against England, thanks to superb half-centuries from Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, and JP Duminy. This impressive total was the second-highest in the tournament's history at the time but held the record for only two hours.

England's chase was led by star batter Joe Root, who scored an explosive 83 runs off 44 balls, while Jason Roy contributed a rapid 43 off 16 deliveries, achieving a record 230-run chase.

Throughout T20 World Cup history, teams have successfully chased a 200-plus total only twice, making England’s record-breaking 230-run chase a feat that might stand unchallenged for a long time.

ALSO READ: 'God's plan baby': Rinku Singh praises Yash Dayal's heroics against CSK

5. Most catches in T20 World Cup (AB de Villiers - 23)

Legendary former South African player AB de Villiers currently leads the chart for most catches with 23 grabs in 30 World Cup appearances. Experienced Australian opener David Warner currently occupies the second spot with 21 grabs to his name. Although Warner needs two more to eclipse de Villiers, he is however nursing an injury and his exact availability remains unsure for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Hence, this record too seems shall remain untouched in such a case.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.