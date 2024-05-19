'God's plan baby': Rinku Singh praises Yash Dayal's heroics against CSK

Last season, Rinku Singh had slammed five sixes off Yash Dayal in the final over to help KKR win.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal put up a stellar performance to help his team book the final available playoffs berth in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). The left-arm pacer showed incredible nerves to defend 17 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last night (May 18) in the final over against two best finishers in the business - MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

It has been a tremendous turnaround for the 26-year-old fast bowler from last season where he got pounded by Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Rinku Singh for five sixes in the final over. Dayal was then plying his trade for Gujarat Titans and had become a laughing stock for his shambolic bowling.

Interestingly, after Dayal's heroics last night, Rinku Singh himself applauded the efforts. The KKR finisher took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of Dayal with the caption, "God's plan baby".

Faf du Plessis hands over his MoM award to Yash Dayal after his heroics

Dayal had contrasting fortunes though with him eventually being dropped out of Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2024 auction and being picked by the RCB.

In the 13 matches this season, Dayal has taken 15 wickets at an economy rate of 8.94 and a strike rate of 18.87.

In fact, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was so impressed with Dayal that he decided to dedicate his Man of the Match award to the southpaw.

RCB will next face one of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) or Rajasthan Royals (RR) depending on how the final table shapes up after the final league-stage match gets completed today (May 19).

