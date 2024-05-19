WATCH: Virat Kohli follows MS Dhoni to dressing room after he skipped handshakes with RCB players

While CSK players queued up for the post-match customary handshake, Dhoni who initially stood in the line left after the RCB players took more time.

In a video that has gone increasingly viral on social media, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper followed MS Dhoni back to the dressing room following Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) heartbreaking loss last night (May 18) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

With the defeat, CSK crashed out of IPL 2024 as RCB secured the last remaining playoffs berth available this season.

While CSK players queued up for the post-match customary handshake, Dhoni who initially stood in the line left after the RCB players took extended time, getting busy with their celebrations.

However, a video that is currently doing the rounds on social media shows that Kohli went searching for MS Dhoni as he couldn't be seen anywhere on the ground.

The fact that Kohli chased Dhoni to the dressing room after the game when he left without shaking hands tells you a lot about Kohli's character. True sportsmanship ❤️pic.twitter.com/H4Z6nQOqUG — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) May 19, 2024

ALSO READ: Footage shows MS Dhoni waiting for handshake, then leaving without meeting RCB players

KKR and RCB wait to find out their playoffs opponents

The game saw a spirited comeback from CSK, led by Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 42 and Dhoni's 25, which briefly jeopardized RCB's chances of qualifying for the Playoffs. Earlier, Rachin Ravindra's impressive 61 had set a strong pace for CSK in the chase but Yash Dayal's composed and strategic performance in the final over secured the victory for RCB.

With Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) already having clinched their playoff spots, RCB completed the Playoff lineup on Saturday night. They will now wait to find out their opponents for the Eliminator match which will be decided in Sunday's doubleheader where SRH play Punjab Kings while RR take on KKR.

KKR will finish the season at the top of the table and are also awaiting confirmation of their opponents for the first Qualifier match, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad on May 21.

