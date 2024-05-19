Footage shows MS Dhoni waiting for handshake, then leaving without meeting RCB players

Although in the video he could be seen standing in the queue, he would soon leave it to go back to the dugout.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a heartbreaking defeat last night against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their final game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season.

With both teams vying for the last remaining playoffs spot, it was RCB in the end who had the last laugh as they continued their fairytale comeback.

After Yash Dayal closed out the match for RCB, the CSK players could be seen queuing up for the customary post-match handshake between the two teams.

However, new footage has now emerged that shows former CSK skipper MS Dhoni leaving without meeting the RCB players.

Although in the video he could be seen standing in the queue, he would soon leave to go back to the dugout, with some fans labelling the move as a bit rude.

I can understand he’s pissed but every other player came to shake hands.

Those players deserved to have that moment. When CSK won last year should they have gone around celebrating or gone to shake hands? https://t.co/MPXQ9zVOYo pic.twitter.com/TxKA2My6xD — Pradhyoth (@Pradhyoth1) May 19, 2024

However, fans privy to the situation revealed that Dhoni, who was leading the queue, made his way back into the dressing room after he sensed that the RCB players were going to take more time celebrating their playoff qualification.

RCB's extended celebration forced the CSK players to wait for a long period of time but the visitors didn't make an issue out of it.

RCB have now become the fourth and the final team to seal the playoffs berth. They will now play in the Eliminator against either Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) or Rajasthan Royals (RR) depending on the results of their respective final league-stage games.

SRH are slated to play Punjab Kings while Rajasthan Royals play table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sunday's double-header and the result of both games will decide the final standings.

