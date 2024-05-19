Former CSK players back MS Dhoni to continue playing IPL

MS Dhoni's IPL 2024 season ended on a disappointing note as Chennai Super Kings crashed out of the tournament after losing a do-or-die match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While CSK had a topsy-turvy season, MS Dhoni was in brilliant hitting-form throughout the tournament.

Dhoni scored 161 runs in 11 innings and was dismissed just thrice throughout the whole season. He scored all these runs at a blistering strike rate of 220.54. His ability to score quick runs in the end shows the impact he created with his little cameos. In total, he hit 14 fours and 13 sixes in 73 balls he faced.

Dhoni looked in prime form against RCB as well. With 17 needed to qualify off 6 balls, Dhoni smashed Yash Dayal's first ball of the over for a gigantic six out of the ground. But he was dismissed by a slower ball off the next ball to hand the momentum back.to RCB. Dhoni was dismissed for 25 runs off 13 balls, which included 3 fours and 1 six.

Robin Uthappa and Shane Watson back MS Dhoni to continue playing IPL

Former CSK players backed MS Dhoni to continue playing the upcoming IPL season as well. Dhoni had a knee surgery after last year's IPL triumph. Even this year, he battled knee injuries to continue playing. Although the injury restricted him from playing many balls, Dhoni made sure to create a big impact in the limited no. of balls he faced.

While speaking on Jio Cinema after CSK's loss to RCB, Robin Uthappa was confident of Dhoni playing the next season as well.

"I don't think we have seen the last of MS. He is not someone who takes these things lightly. He will come back roaring for sure. Even with the narrative, I have seen him bat only in the last 4 or 5 overs, there is a reason for it. He had a calf injury which they initially thought perhaps was a niggle, but it was a little more grave than that," Uthappa said.

"Because of that, he had to manage himself and often as he does, in international cricket and for CSK, he figured out a way to be useful and contribute to CSK," he added.

Meanwhile, another former CSK player Shane Watson reiterated Uthappa's words by saying that Dhoni still has atleast one or two years of cricket left in him.

"He batted beautifully again. There is no doubt that he can fulfil a very important role for CSK, even if it's coming in and facing 13-15 balls each game and doing this. He played incredibly well. Fingers crossed, MSD can roll out again for at least one or two more years, fulfilling this role which is a little less demanding physically on him anyway," Watson opined.

MS Dhoni is the oldest player in IPL 2024. Before this season, he handed over CSK's captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad but continued playing as the wicketkeeper.

