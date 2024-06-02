'Their form is concerning:' Aakash Chopra issues warning regarding the lean patch of star Indian players heading into T20 World Cup 2024

Following the conclusion of the warm-up fixture between India and Bangladesh, experts analysed the proceedings and gave their verdict ahead of the main event.

Following the conclusion of the warm-up fixture between India and Bangladesh, experts analysed the proceedings and gave their verdict ahead of the main event. They pointed out the positives and negatives of the match, highlighting several aspects in their analysis.

Former Indian cricketer and veteran broadcaster Aakash Chopra also presented his views on the game on his official YouTube channel. He talked about the concerns regarding the batting form of Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja, who have been underwhelming for a while now.

“One thing was slightly negative. We shouldn't say negative but we expected a little better. Shivam Dube's bat wasn't striking the ball, which is not a good thing. Since Shivam Dube made two successive zeroes, the same Shivam Dube hasn't been seen. You want him to be in form because the number at which he is going to bat, he won't get the time to find form.” “In my opinion, there is a question mark whether Ravindra Jadeja can play the finisher's role. So that could be a slight problem. My main concern will be Jadeja's batting form and Shivam Dube's form.”

The new ball is moving a lot: Aakash Chopra

While opinionating on the bowlers, Aakash Chopra was pleased with the collective effort from them in the warm-up game. He talked about the movement generated by the pacers, stating any batter would struggle against them.

“Arshdeep Singh with the new ball, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel - all of that is alright. The new ball is moving a lot. If it moves so much, anyone can have difficulties.”

Praising Arshdeep, who snared two wickets, Chopra added he moved the ball both ways to make batting arduous for the batters. He also felt hitting sixes on the sides of the ground would be hard against him.

“Arshdeep's ball was moving a lot left and right. Batting wasn't seen that easy. When two equal teams play in such matches, you might not have very high-scoring matches. You might still be able to hit straight sixes but it won't be that easy to hit sixes on the sides.”

