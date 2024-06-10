'It's actually a big question:' Aakash Chopra questions this Indian star's ability to deliver in big matches after another failure against Pakistan

While India won against Pakistan, they were under immense pressure throughout the game, especially while batting in the first innings.

While India won against Pakistan, they were under immense pressure throughout the game, especially while batting in the first innings. The conditions were challenging, and the opponent was ruthless, but Indian batters had to find a way to score some runs.

Instead, most batters played faulty shots and didn’t change their style of playing, for most of them relied on timing on a sluggish track with moisture. It resulted in a collapse in the second half, and India couldn’t reach a par or above-par total, as Rohit Sharma himself admitted.

Among the many failing batters was Suryakumar Yadav, who again failed miserably against Pakistan and was trolled brutally for his dismissal. He tried to clear the mid-off region with an on-the-up shot, something unnecessary on that kind of track since the ball wasn’t coming as nicely on the willow.

Hence, Suryakumar departed on a low score of 7 when India needed a Surya special. His shot has been a talking point since then, for fans expected a better performance from him.

It's actually a big question: Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav’s performances vs Pakistan

Talking about Suryakumar Yadav on AakashVani show on Sports 18, Aakash Chopra noted he is struggling in big matches. He questioned Suryakumar’s ability to seize big moments and step up for his team.

“Pakistan asked India to bat first and batting well was difficult. Virat Kohli got out, and then Rohit Sharma got out. Rishabh Pant was standing, but Suryakumar Yadav got out again, and that's a question. If you see Suryakumar Yadav's performance, it's very good otherwise, but is he struggling a little in big matches?” “It's actually a big question. It happened against Pakistan in Melbourne, against Pakistan here as well, and then when you see the ODI World Cup final against Australia. Is Suryakumar Yadav unable to seize the big moments?”

While Suryakumar Yadav is the best T20 batter in the world, he has failed to perform on several key occasions, especially against Pakistan, and people have started to doubt his abilities. There is still a long tournament to go, and he will have more opportunities under pressure to prove his worth.

