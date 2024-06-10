'They think nothing will happen to them:' Wasim Akram makes a bold remark about changing the entire Pakistan team

There has been a trend in the Pakistan cricket circuit that the coaches are questioned and scrutinised whenever the team loses matches badly.

There has been a trend in the Pakistan cricket circuit that the coaches are questioned and scrutinised whenever the team loses matches badly. They try different persons at the coaching helm and even change the whole staff sometimes, feeling that would make them win the game.

However, Wasim Akram lashed out at players following Pakistan’s embarrassing defeat against India in New York last night. He suggested sticking with the same team management and changing the entire playing team on Star Sports.

“Iftikhar Ahmed knows one shot on the leg side. He has been a part of the team for years but doesn’t know how to bat. I can’t go and tell about the game awareness to Fakhar Zaman. Pakistani players think that if they don’t perform well, the coaches will be sacked, and nothing will happen to them. It is time to keep the coaches and change the entire team.”

Fakhar Zaman played a rash shot and succumbed to a short ball by Hardik Pandya. Meanwhile, Iftikhar missed several full tosses and slot deliveries, which clearly didn’t please Wasim Akram.

Rizwan has no game awareness: Wasim Akram

Calling out Mohammad Rizwan, Wasim Akram said he doesn’t have game awareness. Rizwan went for the big shot on the first delivery of a fresh spell from Jasprit Bumrah and lost his wicket, which was eventually the turning point of the game.

“They have been playing cricket for 10 years, and I can’t teach them. Rizwan has no game awareness. He should have known that Bumrah was given the ball to take wickets and that the wise thing would have been to play his deliveries cautiously. But Rizwan went for a big shot and lost his wicket.”

Mohammad Rizwan kept blocking everything and batted with no intent before Jasprit Bumrah returned. He tried to put Bumrah under pressure by hitting him on the first delivery, which clearly is not a wise option.

The shot selection and game awareness of most Pakistani batters were baffling. Wasim Akram’s frustration is understandable, for Pakistan were cruising in the chase and should have won the game comfortably, but they made a mess of a low total.

