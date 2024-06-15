'USA can beat any team:' Aaron Jones exudes confidence ahead of Super 8 encounter against South Africa

Aaron Jones, the star performer of USA, stated people don’t know how much talent their team has in the press conference.

United States created history by qualifying for the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. They have played consistent cricket throughout, defeating Canada and Pakistan while pushing India, taking them under pressure in the initial phase and rightly advancing to the next stage.

They were placed with quality sides like India and Pakistan but played exemplary cricket despite little experience at this level. The opposition never outplayed them, and even when they lost against India, they went down fighting.

Individuals like Aaron Jones and Saurabh Netravalkar have stepped on different occasions and brought the game back towards their team when they were under pressure. The USA have given so much joy to their people at a stage when their cricket isn’t as developed, and the audience isn’t easily ready to follow the sport.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals star drops shocking retirement news after T20 World Cup 2024

As they enter a crucial phase, the team will look not to be mere pushovers and contest hard as they have been doing since the first game. The task will be uphill, but expect them to entertain the fans as they have been doing so far.

Aaron Jones exudes confidence ahead of Super 8 encounter against South Africa

Aaron Jones, the star performer of USA, stated people don’t know how much talent their team has in the press conference. However, Jones feels his team can beat any side in the world.

“To be honest with you, a lot of people don’t really pay much attention to US cricket. Probably the whole world doesn’t already know how much talent we have here and how good the players that we have here are. That could be a little advantage to us, but definitely on any given day, once we play proper cricket, we believe that we can beat any team in the world for sure.”

Jones's confidence is rightly high, for his team has impressed one and all with their brand of cricket this season. He himself has been terrific with the bat.

Jones has 141 runs at an average of 141 and a strike rate of 160.23 in three innings this tournament. He also has a fifty.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.