'He isn't MS Dhoni:' Ahmed Shehzad blasts Babar Azam's reappointment as Pakistan captain for T20 World Cup 2024

The drama in Pakistan cricket is not new, for some sort of controversy is always brewing inside the dressing camp, leading to media rumours. The re-appointment of Babar Azam as the captain of Pakistan is the latest one on the list, for things took an abrupt turn after the change in guard following the humiliating World Cup campaign in India last year.

Initially, Shaheen Afridi led Pakistan in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Still, once a new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) came in, Babar was re-appointed as the captain across white-ball formats, and the talks about the rift between Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam got pace.

Speaking on Geo TV, former Pakistani batter Ahmed Shehzad blasted Babar Azam’s return to the helm, stating he didn’t bring expected results. He also found Shaheen’s axing unfair.

“They [Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co.] produced the results (and) won the Champions Trophy. It justifies. You also win this event and justify. However, you’ve got a longer run - one captain doesn’t get five events. You were removed and then brought back. I understand if you were MS Dhoni, that you were brought back. But no. It’s wrong with Shaheen. You made him captain for two matches and then you removed him.”

Players don’t get that long run: Ahmed Shehzad

Ahmed Shehzad also lambasted Babar Azam for preferring players of his liking rather than based on performances. Shehzad feels Babar gave failing performers longer rope than they usually get.

“Look, he is carrying players for a long run. The players are out of form for a long time. It doesn’t look good. If I count the number of matches, you’ll realise players don’t get that long run. If there were any other captain, he wouldn’t have carried players for 35-40 games. He should have thought about himself.”

Before a crucial tournament like the T20 World Cup, the rifts and groupings inside the dressing room can lead to disaster. The team has suffered its consequences previously.

Pakistan would hope players put their personal differences aside and perform in tandem in the event. They will open their campaign with a fixture against the United States in Dallas.

