Ashwin reunites with Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction

In a recent development coming in, veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has rejoined his old Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of next year's IPL 2025 mega-auction.

Ashwin made his IPL debut playing for CSK in 2009 and played for the franchise till 2015.

However, the offie joins the franchise this time in an administrative position as part of India Cements and will take charge of Chennai Super Kings High Performance Centre.

Speaking about the developments, Ashwin said, “Growing the game and contributing to the cricketing fraternity is my primary focus. I feel elated to be back to where it all began for me.”

The transfer suggests a strong likelihood that Ashwin might rejoin CSK during the major player auctions scheduled for the end of this year. Since this is a mega-auction, a direct trade between CSK and Rajasthan Royals (Ashwin's current IPL team) is not feasible, as retention is not an option. If CSK cannot secure Ashwin during the auction, their alternative would be to arrange a trade after the auctions.

Commenting on the rumours, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan stated that the outcome hinges on the auction dynamics, which are beyond their control.

Kasi said, “That totally depends on the auction dynamics because we can’t have control over it. We have to wait and see if the opportunity presents itself. First up, he will be taking charge of our High Performance Centre, and will handle the cricketing side of it including the programmes and everything. We have signed him back. He is now part of the CSK venture and will also play for the India Cements teams in the TNCA First Division.”

