Former CSK player rejoins franchise as scout

In a recent development coming in, a former cricketer has joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise as a scout. The Tamil Nadu cricketer comes in on a one-year contract and will be responsible for unearthing talents for the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners.

Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, who has previously played for the franchise back in 2008, will also be a high-performance coach for the Super Kings Academies.

Speaking on the development, the 42-year-old said, “Of course, the mega auction (IPL player auction) will be coming next year. So, we’ll just try to see if we can find some good players who have the potential to do well for us in the future. By the end of the year, there will be around 4-5 T20 tournaments. So, I’ll be going and watching matches. Maybe, I’ll just give a report on a few players and they will try to see who the best is from there,” he said.

CSK narrowly missed out playoffs berth in IPL 2024

Speaking about CSK, they had a decent campaign under the leadership of new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, it did not manifest the way fans would have hoped as they narrowly missed out on a playoffs qualification berth in the recently-concluded IPL 2024 season, finishing just outside the Top 4 in fifth.

In their last league match of the season, CSK played a virtual knockout clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with the winner set to seal the last playoffs berth.

CSK failed to win the match and subsequently had to face exit from the tournament.

Now, with the upcoming IPL 2025 season set to have a mega-auction, the franchise will hope to make some changes and add some more talents in their roster, which is where Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan comes in with his contributions.

