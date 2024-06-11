'You think any umpire...' - Ambati Rayudu slams umpire for game-changing decision that led to Bangladesh's loss against South Africa

On Star Sports, Ambati Rayudu lashed out at the umpire for making such a poor decision.

Bangladesh suffered a narrow 4-run defeat against South Africa last night at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. It was a heartbreaking defeat for the Bangla Tigers, and they must have been hurt by one of the decisions not going their way during the second innings.

The whole matter transpired on the second delivery of the 17th over bowled by Ottneil Baartman. The bowler bowled a fuller-length delivery on the stumps, and Mahmudullah shuffled across to flick it towards the fine-leg region but missed it, even though the ball went to the boundary.

The ball hit the batter’s pads, and the umpire raised his finger soon after the South African players appealed, adjudging the batter out. However, Mahmudullah reviewed it immediately, and the replays confirmed the ball was sliding down leg, and the batter survived.

But Bangladesh didn’t get those four runs off the pads since the umpire gave it out, and the ball became dead. As it turned out, Bangladesh went on to lose the game by four runs and would feel hard done by since they were robbed of four vital runs under pressure.

Ambati Rayudu lashes out at the umpire for poor decision

On Star Sports, Ambati Rayudu lashed out at the umpire for making such a poor decision. He stated no other umpire would have given it out.

"You think any umpire in the world would give that out? No chance. Very, very poor umpiring.”

The rule says once the umpire raises his finger, the ball becomes dead immediately, and all the runs scored on that delivery are not counted.

According to the ICC’s playing conditions section 3.7.1, “If following a Player Review request, an original decision of Out is changed to Not out, then the ball is still deemed to have become dead when the original decision was made. The batting side, while benefiting from the reversal of the dismissal, shall not benefit from any runs that may subsequently have accrued from the delivery had the on-field umpire originally made a Not out decision, other than any No ball penalty.”

While not awarding any run was the right call, the umpire should have given it a not-out since the ball seemed to be going down from the naked eye. Bangladesh had to suffer the fate of a wrong umpiring call, which could be decisive later in the tournament.

