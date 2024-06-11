'I am confused:' Fans and pundits react as South Africa narrowly escape defeat again

This World Cup has been all about low-scoring classics, which deviated from IPL 2024, where run-scoring was a child’s play.

While South Africa managed to hold their nerves in the end, they might not be fully satisfied with the win.

This World Cup has been all about low-scoring classics, which deviated from IPL 2024, where run-scoring was a child’s play. The matches happening in cricket’s newest home - Nassau County International Cricket Stadium - have made life impossible for batters particularly.

Along the same lines, South Africa managed to defend the lowest-ever T20 World Cup total, 113, against Bangladesh to win their third game of the tournament. Bangladesh were cruising in the chase and maintained a decent scoring rate till the 17th over.

But once Kagiso Rabada returned, Bangladesh lost the plot completely, for they could only score two runs off the over and also lost Towhid Hridoy. Hridoy was Bangladesh’s best batter and looked set to take his team through but got out at the wrong time.

Also Read: 'Don't follow false propaganda:' Under fire wrist-spinner cleared to play for his team in T20 World Cup 2024

South Africa tightened their grip with more precise lengths in the penultimate over by Ottneil Baartman to put excessive pressure on Bangladesh. Keshav Maharaj had 11 runs to defend, and while he bowled a few loose deliveries, Bangladesh fell short by four runs.

Fans and pundits react as South Africa narrowly escape defeat again

While South Africa managed to hold their nerves in the end, they might not be fully satisfied with the win. While the track was tricky to bat, as has been the case throughout this edition, South Africa have a fiery batting lineup, capable of scoring at least 140 on any kind of surface.

Telegram Group Join Now

All they could manage was 113/6, with only two batters - Heinrich Klaasen (46) and David Miller (29) - looking to apply themselves on the crease. Even while bowling, Kagiso Rabada didn’t start well, for he overpitched most deliveries in his initial spell before pulling things back, and Keshav Maharaj also bowled as many as three full tosses in the final over but luckily escaped every time.

As the rub of the green went South Africa’s way yet again, the reactions have been out in plenty since their win. Fans and pundits have shared their views on this narrow win by South Africa on social media platforms.

Here are some reactions:

We might win, but WHY are we bowling full???

Kesh faced the last over himself, missed every ball and not one was a Yorker.

I’m https://t.co/0KtaQo0FXP — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) June 10, 2024

Bangladesh against South Africa in the contest of biggest bottler. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 10, 2024

South Africa hold their nerve and edge out Bangladesh in a thrilling contest. They've still never lost to them in T20 Cricket. 9-0. #T20WorldCup — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) June 10, 2024

New York has given its verdict on Cricket at Nassau County.

Pakistan failed to chase down 119 yesterday.

Today, Bangladesh fail to chase down 113 against South Africa. — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) June 10, 2024

Bangladesh bowlers restricts SA batting line up to 113 on same pitch. SA batting is twice better than Pak batting

Infact Bangladesh bowlers today bowled better than what indian bowlers bowled last night https://t.co/tMWek9WRvH — Rishabh (@livnginkohliera) June 10, 2024

South Africa tried its best but could not do a South Africa. Bangladesh consistently did a Bangladesh. The result: yet another low-scoring thriller goes against the chasing side #t20USA — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) June 10, 2024

Bangladesh also following this habit of not finishing given games — Buncwane Williams (@willybforeal) June 10, 2024

South Africa plain lucky. Was horrible with the ball #SAvBAN — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) June 10, 2024

Bangladesh in that last over made baseball look like a difficult sport 😭 — Pradhyoth (@Pradhyoth1) June 10, 2024

Pakistan was shocking but Bangladesh be like pic.twitter.com/P8bZFedt3g — zubi mirza (@mirza_zubi) June 10, 2024

South Africa have now won three out of three and have almost sealed their place in Super Eight. They will face Nepal in their final game in St Vincent.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.