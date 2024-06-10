'Don't follow false propaganda:' Under fire wrist-spinner cleared to play for his team in T20 World Cup 2024

The T20 World Cup is running in full flow, with all teams contesting hard to qualify for Super Eight.

The T20 World Cup is running in full flow, with all teams contesting hard to qualify for Super Eight. As the sides contest it hard in the middle, one of the underfire spinners has been cleared to play for his national team in the final two games of the first round.

The spinner is none other than Sandeep Lamichhane, who was not cleared with a US visa to play for Nepal. However, he has landed on the Caribbean shores and will play the remaining two fixtures of Nepal in St. Vincent since Lamichhane doesn’t require a visa to travel here.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) told their website that they requested ICC to allow Sandeep Lamichhane as their late addition to the squad. CAN initially submitted only 14 players to ICC, which helped them add Lamichhane so late in the tournament.

Lamichhane applied for a US visa twice, but his form was rejected both times despite the intervention of the Nepal Government. Now that Nepal’s US leg is over, Lamichhane will feature in their next game and look to help them win.

Sandeep Lamichhane pens an emotional post on X

Sandeep Lamichhane shared an update about landing in the West Indies earlier today. He also penned a post, thanking the Cricket Association of Nepal and others involved for helping him reach there.

“Namaste, Hello from West Indies! First of all, I would like to thank the Government of Nepal, the Foreign Ministry, the Sports Ministry, the National Sports Council(NSC), and the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) for their support to help me get the US visa but unfortunately it did not work out this time. But now through all of that aside, I am now joining the National Team for the last two matches in the West Indies and looking forward to fulfilling my dreams and the dream of all cricket lovers.” “I am disheartened to see the deliberate image-tarnishing of important figures like Chatur Sir and Paras Dai, who made my comeback possible. Please don't follow all the false propaganda surrounding my visa issues that people are using to tarnish CAN and Nepal cricket's image.”

Namaste 🙏

— Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) June 10, 2024

Nepal will play their last two fixtures of this stage against South Africa and Bangladesh in St Vincent later this week. They would need to win their remaining fixtures to qualify for the next stage.

