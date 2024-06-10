Australian Star reprimanded by ICC for showing dissent to Umpire in T20 World Cup 2024 clash

While Australia registered a convincing victory against England by 36 runs, one of their star players has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC’s Code of Conduct during the game.

The player showed dissent at the umpire’s decision in the middle, leading to a demerit point.

The concerned player is the wicketkeeper player Matthew Wade, who was unhappy with one of the events that transpired on the third delivery of the 18th over of the first innings bowled by Adil Rashid. The bowler bowled a fuller-length delivery on the leg-stump line, but the batter, Matthew Wade, was probably distracted by a sudden loud music at the very end.

He tried to pull out at the very end but put his bat on the ball coming his way, blocking it back from the back foot. Wade asked for the dead ball, but the umpire, Nitin Menon, was unmoved and called it a fair delivery, which didn’t please the batter.

Wade immediately went to argue with Nitin, who tried to explain that he had to leave the ball in order to call it a dead one. Since he put his bat on it, the umpire deemed it a legal delivery, resulting in no run.

ICC reprimands Matthew Wade for showing dissent with the umpire’s decision

Matthew Wade’s argument with the umpires didn’t sit well with the match officials, who levelled the charges against him. The ICC released a statement regarding the same.

“Wade was found in breach of Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match. In addition, one demerit point has been added to Wade’s disciplinary record. It was his first offence in a 24-month period.”

Matthew Wade admitted the charges, which means no formal hearing will be done against the reprimand. It was bound to happen since ICC’s regulations regarding arguments with umpires are severe.

Matthew Wade played a fine cameo of 17 runs in 10 balls, including three boundaries. His knock ensured Australia crossed the 200-run mark in the first innings.

