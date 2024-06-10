'PCB fixed a deal to bring them back:' Mohammed Hafeez makes a SHOCKING statement about Pakistan players playing T20 World Cup 2024

Following Pakistan’s heartbreaking defeat against India, the anger and frustration among Pakistani experts and fans is palpable.

They can’t process this defeat, for they had the game in their grasp for the first half of the second innings, but some brainless batting and lack of tactical mindset led to a collapse, resulting in a shocking defeat.

Pakistan have tried numerous things since their first game, but nothing has worked in their favour. They have shown no game awareness in both games, and the opponents have got the better of them due to this reason.

Mohammad Hafeez called out the team management for un-retiring Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim and including them in the T20 World Cup squad. Hafeez has previously criticised the move, calling it unjust for players working hard in the domestic arena.

Both Amir and Wasim were no longer in Pakistan’s plan and announced their retirements, but the new chairman changed things abruptly. They asked the duo to play in the England series just before the T20 World Cup and gave them a chance over other talented players in the domestic circuit in the T20 World Cup.

PCB did a deal: Mohammad Hafeez makes a shocking revelation

Speaking about the game on a local Television show, Mohammad Hafeez lashed out at the management for the inclusion of two retired players in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad. Hafeez revealed PCB did a deal with them to select them for the team.

“They brought them here out of greed and made deals with such players who have ruined Pakistan's cricket. I was in the domestic circuit, but no one wanted to play domestic cricket because they told me, 'Hafeez bhai if any of us gets selected, we will take it’. How can players who don't even play Pakistan's domestic cricket get selected?” “When asked six months ago to play for Pakistan, they said they wanted to play in leagues. Now that no leagues are happening these days, they are playing in the World Cup. They are playing in the World Cup as if it is just another league. I understand the thought process if they don’t get out of Pakistan cricket for the next 3-4 years What message have you given to the players working hard in the domestic arena?”

🚨 "PCB did deal with Amir Imad!" - Shocking revelation by angry Hafeez! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/TITVU9TOiJ — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) June 10, 2024

The thought process behind the selection of Amir and Imad was their previous experience playing in CPL and MLC in the West Indies and the USA, respectively. However, their selection didn’t serve the right example in Pakistan cricket.

