'About time we embrace it:' R Ashwin lauds Indian batters for intentful batting against Bangladesh

Ravichandran Ashwin is impressed with the gung-ho approach of Indian batters, especially the openers - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - and appreciates playing impactful knocks over big innings. He wrote batters should embrace this role in T20s while batting first.

The Indian openers came with all guns blazing and exploited the powerplay brilliantly. Rohit Sharma showed intent right from the first ball and never looked to slow down, even though he played a rash shot to get out after looking so good at the crease.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also showed his class and took on the Bangladeshi batters with panache, hitting boundaries consistently. He came in the mood to attack and never slowed significantly, taking on spinners as well.

While Rohit scored 23 runs in 11 balls, including three boundaries and a maximum, Virat Kohli got out after accumulating 37 runs in 28 deliveries with the help of one boundary and three maximums. The duo provided a rapid start as India made 53 runs in the powerplay on what looked like a decent batting track.

Ravichandran Ashwin wants batters to embrace quick runs over big knocks

Ravichandran Ashwin was immensely pleased with the way Indian batters batted and unsettled Bangladeshi bowlers. On his X (formerly Twitter), he posted the importance of making quick 20s and 30s rather than trying to play big knocks, especially in the first innings.

“We are not used to an approach where batsmen throw it away after making 30’s 20’s, but it is about time we embrace an approach like this especially while batting first. Top Intent from all the Indian batters so far”

Ashwin has made a valid point, for a team never really knows what will be the ideal score in the first innings since the pitch changes significantly, especially in day games. Hence, the sides should look to get as many runs as possible before executing their plans in the second dig.

Indian batters have batted with high intent, even in arduous batting conditions in New York. It has enabled them to get ahead of the opponents, and bowlers have done the remaining job with amazing consistency.

