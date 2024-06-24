'IPL contracts are very precious': Ashwin slams Pakistan journalist for falsely justifying why Afghanistan won't beat India

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has lashed out at a Pakistani journalist for baselessly justifying why Afghanistan couldn't beat India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

The journalist hinted that it is because the Afghanistan players earn lucrative deals during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and they would not want to jeopardize that.

Afghanistan had recently registered a historic win in the T20 World Cup 2024 after defeating heavyweights Australia in a Super 8s fixture.

Building on that, the journalist stated that 'Afghanistan can beat any team in the world except India for obvious reasons.'

In response to the allegations made by the journalist, Ashwin took to his handle on X (formerly Twitter) and made a special request, addressing it to its owner Elon Musk.

Ashwin wrote, "I can’t tell u what to do @elonmusk but I should certainly have the right to decide who enters my house. My timeline my decision."

Afghanistan seek historic semis berth

Speaking about Afghanistan, following their magnanimous win against the Aussies, they now have a real chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. They will play their final Super 8s match against Bangladesh and will need to win it to keep their hopes alive of making a historic first-ever appearance in the semis of an ICC event.

On the other hand, Australia are also vying for a spot and play their final game against India tonight (June 24).

While none of the teams from Group 1 of the Super 8s have sealed qualification yet, the Men in Blue are in the box seat after winning both their contests so far.

Interestingly, India is the only other team apart from South Africa who are still unbeaten in the mega-event so far.

