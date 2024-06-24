Four youngsters earn maiden India call-up as BCCI announce squad for Zimbabwe T20Is

The management has taken the call to name a relatively younger squad.

In a recent development coming in, the Indian selectors have named the 15-member squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe which will follow in the aftermath of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. The news was confirmed by an official press release earlier today.

The Men in Blue will visit Harare in the first week of July to participate in a 5-match T20I series against the hosts.

Interestingly, the management has taken the call to name a relatively younger squad in a bid to give the senior players some rest who will be returning once the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign gets over.

Talented young batter Shubman Gill has been bestowed with the captaincy reins while four youngsters have received their maiden call-up to the national side.

All these youngsters has proved their worth in the shortest format with exemplary performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ALSO READ: Watch: Marco Jansen collides with Kagiso Rabada; comes back from injury to hit winning six for South Africa

Four youngsters earn maiden India call-up

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting sensation Abhishek Sharma and all-rounder Nitish Reddy, Rajasthan Royals (RR) young batter Riyan Parag and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Tushar Deshpande are the four cricketers to get their big break as they hope to make the most of the opportunity.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh are the only three cricketers from the T20 World Cup 2024 squad who will join the squad in Zimbabwe. The trio hasn't yet featured in any match of the mega-event yet and has been included in a bid to give them game time as well.

Telegram Group Join Now

India’s squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe:

Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.