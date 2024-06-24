Watch: Marco Jansen collides with Kagiso Rabada; comes back from injury to hit winning six for South Africa

Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada made a magnificent effort close to the boundary rope to stop West Indies batter Kyle Mayers from hitting a six; however, they ended up getting into an agonising mid-air collision.

A dramatic event unfolded in the first innings of the 2024 T20 World Cup Super Eight fixture between hosts West Indies and South Africa for the second semifinal spot from Group 2, which took place on June 24 at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua. The Proteas pacers Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada made a magnificent effort close to the boundary rope to stop West Indies batter Kyle Mayers from hitting a six; however, they ended up getting into an agonising mid-air collision.

It took place during the eighth over of the game at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, after the home team's decision to bat first came from South Africa captain Aiden Markram. In addition, West Indies batter Kyle Mayers sent it straight back for a six against the tossed-up delivery in the gap on the middle and right. The top-order batter has replaced Brandon King in the ongoing event.

Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen was at the long on, while Kagiso Rabada, who was at the long off, rushed along the boundary rope in a bid to stop the six. Jansen nearly caught the ball in mid-air while Rabada rushed to catch it, but the two brutally collided before the former could get the ball to play in a move to save six runs.

Aiden Markram-led South Africa thrashed the West Indies by a margin of three wickets during their last game of the Super Eight Fixture in Antigua

Jansen was on the ground, hitting himself and screaming in pain, while Rabada was also on the field. In addition to this, right-arm pacer Kagiso Rabada seemed to be in good form, while the left-arm fast bowler was requested for medical treatment and accompanied to get to the South African dugout.

Speaking about the game here, Aiden Markram-led South Africa thrashed the West Indies by a margin of three wickets during their last game of the Super Eight Fixture in Antigua. The Proteas advanced to the semi-finals as well with the win. All-rounder Marco Jansen's match-winning six led South Africa to reach 124/7 in 16.1 overs while chasing a revised DLS target of 123 runs. The star batter remained undefeated at 21* off 14 balls and helped his side seal a place in the knockout games for the first time in a decade.

