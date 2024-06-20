West Indies star likely to be sidelined from remainder of T20 World Cup 2024

Brandon King is doubtful for the rest of the T20 World Cup 2024 matches after suffering the injury against England.

West Indies star cricketer Brandon King is doubtful for the rest of the T20 World Cup 2024 matches after suffering an injury against England at St. Lucia on June 20, Thursday. The star batter made 23 runs from 12 balls, which gave the hosts a magnificent start, featuring a 101-metre six off England star pacer Reece Topley, which flew over the midwicket boundary. However, the opening batter got injured during the 13th ball of the game while attempting to hit English all-rounder Sam Curran.

The top-order batter took one step during the game, then crumbled over and was forced to retire following the treatment from a Windies staff member during the game. Moreover, the Jamaica-born star did not even enter the field in the game and was replaced by Shimron Hetmyer as the substitute fielder. Following the same, Cricket West Indies revealed that he has been diagnosed with a side strain.

"Brandon King has suffered a side strain and will not return to the field of play in this evenings match," the statement read.

Side strains take several weeks to heal fully, which makes him doubtful for the rest of the on-going marquee event. Following the same, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell revealed that it is a worrying sign for them, but he is hopeful of King's return ahead of the next game.

"Just a bit worried, but hopefully he can pull through for the next game. We know how important a player he is for us," West Indies skipper Rovman Powell said of Brandon King's injury during the post-match presentation.

West Indies suffered a crushing defeat to defending champions England

Talking about their campaign in the current edition, the West Indies were the first team from the group stage to secure a place in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2024. They defeated New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda, and PNG to place themselves in the next phase of the marquee event.

However, the hosts suffered a crushing defeat against defending champions England in their opening game of the Super 8s. The side is now set to face the USA in the second game of the Super Eight fixture, which is slated to take place on Friday, June 21, at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

