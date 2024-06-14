'All the best for next edition' - Former India pacer trolls Pakistan with washout looming in Florida

Former India cricketer S. Sreesanth has backed the USA team ahead of Babar Azam and Co. to make the cut to the super 8 from Group A of the T20 World Cup 2024. Notably, the hosts USA will be facing Ireland on June 14 in Florida, and the win in the upcoming game will knock the Pakistan team out of the marquee event, while they will become the second team after Team India to make it to the Super 8's from Group A.

Following the same, former India pacer Sreesanth was seen throwing his support behind the USA over the Men in Green. Pakistan lost their opening game against the hosts USA in the thrilling super over, while they failed to chase down a modest 119 runs against arch-rivals India in their second game. However, the side has already defeated Canada in the third game, but their chances of reaching the next stage totally depend on the USA team's success.

In the same vein, cricketer turned commentator feels that co-hosts USA deserve to be in the next stage of the cricketing extravaganza. The great seamer says that the side needs to change the whole system if they wish to secure their spot in tournaments like the World Cup. The right-arm pacer took a cheeky dig at Babar Azam and Co. by wishing them good luck to make their comeback in the next event.

"I don't think Pakistan is following the needed routine. All of their legends, like Wasim bhai (Akram) and even Waqar Younis, say they need to change the entire system. So that says where they are going wrong. I will only say this to Pakistan all the best for the next World Cup. If they come back from this position, it will be a miracle. I don't think it will be easy," Sreesanth said on ANI.

USA have done more than enough justice to be a part of the Top 8: Sreesanth

The 41-year-old cricketer feels that the USA deserves to get a spot in the next round owing to their great planning and execution over the past two years, which will help them continue their great journey in the T20 World Cup 2024. Notably, the USA put up a commendable performance in their recent match against India. USA players like skipper Monank Patel, Nitish Kumar, and Saurabh Netravalkar have been in magnificent form and impressed with their performances on the field.

"If we talk about planning and execution, the USA team prevailed because of their planning and execution in the past two years and they have worked hard. I want the USA team to play in the Top 8 because they deserve it. They have done more than enough justice to be a part of the Top 8," he added further.

