'We are not a gully cricket team:' Shaheen Afridi urges Pakistan fans to support them in tough times

Pakistan's campaign in ICC events of late has been shambolic.

Last edition's T20 World Cup finalists, Pakistan has been having a dismal campaign this time around in the T20 World Cup 2024. The Men in Green first faced a shock defeat at the hand of co-hosts USA in their tournament opener and then squandered a winning opportunity against India.

Although they won their last fixture against Canada, they still face the risk of an early exit.

Pakistan's campaign in ICC events of late has been shambolic as they faced a premature exit during last year's ODI World Cup as well.

While the spirit of the Pakistani fans had been down, star pacer Shaheen Afridi has urged their supporters to get behind them claiming that the Pakistan cricket team is 'not a gully cricket team'.

Shaheen said during an interview with Cricwick, "Everyone supports you in good times, but I've always said that fans must support us in tough times. We are your team, not a gully cricket team or a team where players have been picked based on recommendations. If you can't support the team now, you are just like the media."

Pakistan pray for a turnaround to keep Super 8s hopes alive

Shaheen too has looked lacklustre, picking up just two wickets from three matches at an economy rate of 6.91 so far. Pakistan will want their star bowler to fire, hoping for a miraculous turnaround.

USA play their final match against Ireland tomorrow (June 14) and if they manage to win, Pakistan will be knocked out of the mega-event.

Pakistan will now need to win their final match against Ireland (on June 16) and hope USA loses in order to qualify for the Super 8s.

The Babar Azam-led side are currently placed third in the Group A points table with 2 points from 3 games while USA has 4 points from 3 matches.

