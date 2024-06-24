WATCH: South Africa star Anrich Nortje executes stunning direct hit to run out Andre Russell

It was an unfortunate moment for West Indies as Andre Russell got run out in a very crucial moment of the WI vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match. Scroll down to have a look at the brilliant direct hit executed by Anrich Nortje.

West Indies star cricketer Andre Russell got off to a tremendous start, smashing ace Proteas Anrich Nortje for two huge sixes during their last game of the Super Eight Fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024, which took place on June 24 at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua. However, Nortje's stunning throw at a crucial point in the game stopped him from playing until the last over of the match. The swashbuckling batter was only starting to take off when the incident occurred in the 18th over of the West Indies innings. On the other hand, Kagiso Rabada commenced his first over of the innings by bowling a good-length delivery outside off stump, which Akeal Hosein opened the bat face to steer towards the short third man.

Following the same, Hosein played the shot, and the star cricketer rushed for joy, assuming it was a single opportunity to take in the game. However, Nortje, fielding a short third man, was the first to get the ball. The great seamer was strong enough to pick up and throw the ball before Andre Russell arrived at the striker's end. The ball went to strike the stumps, landing directly in front of the powerful batter near his crease.

It clearly seems that Andre Russell should have played a greater role by posting big runs and helping his West Indies team reach a winning total as they were losing wickets, and it was not the right moment for him to leave the field. Anrich Nortje immediately took timely revenge by running Andre Russell out with a sensational direct hit from square leg after he had threatened to score more damagingly with two pulled sixes. He could only make 15 runs before his wicket.

West Indies failed to enter in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024

Meanwhile, speaking about the game here, the West Indies have been knocked out of the ongoing marquee event after South Africa thrashed them by three wickets in the crucial game. The home team posted 135 runs in the given 20 overs. However, Proteas chased down the total with 5 balls to spare.

