Ashwin trolls Sunrisers Hyderabad-David Warner rift with a sly tweet

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and England, the Aussie batters made a fiery start to the innings with their openers David Warner and Travis Head taking on the attack right from the word go.

The duo took the Three Lions bowlers to the cleaners, scripting a quickfire opening stand of 70 runs in just the first five overs.

While Warner slammed 39, striking over 200, Travis Head departed after scoring 34 off just 18 balls.

Heaping plaudits on both the batters, veteran Indian offie Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter and credited the pair while taking a dig at the same time.

Interestingly, both batters have played for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

SRH, this season also made a reputation in IPL 2024 for scoring big totals, as they recorded the highest-ever team score in IPL history and then broke it once again a few days later.

While Travis Head joined the franchise in IPL 2024 and was a crucial cog in the team's run to the final, Warner's relationship with SRH is a turbulent one.

Ashwin trolls Sunrisers Hyderabad-David Warner rift

Warner, who guided the Hyderabad-outfit to its only IPL title in 2016 and was their most successful captain, was sacked midway through the IPL 2022 season after his relationship with the franchise turned sour.

Last year, he was blocked by SRH on social media and he found out while trying to tag them on his Instagram story.

Spinning a joke on the whole incident, Ashwin took to his account on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "SRH have continued their IPL power play form into the World T 20. Oh wait, Warner is as close to the SRH as one can get."

SRH have continued their IPL power play form into the World T 20.



Oh wait, Warner is as close to the SRH as one can get. #T20WorldCup #AUSvENG — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 8, 2024

Speaking about the match, the Aussie batters have dominated most of the proceeding while England bowlers have had a few moments of inspiration.

The Australia scoreboard currently read 142 for 4 in 14.3 overs with Marcus Stoinis and Tim David at the crease.

