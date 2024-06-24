WATCH: Axar Patel's flying one-handed catch sends Australian skipper packing

Axar stretched his right hand up over his head and plucking the ball out of thin air.

During the ongoing Super 8 match in the T20 World Cup 2024 between India and Australia, India all-rounder Axar Patel took an exquisite one-handed catch near the boundary rope to send Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh back to the pavilion.

The catch gave India a much-needed breakthrough as Marsh paired with Travis Head stitched a big 86-run stand for the second wicket.

The incident happened on the final ball of the ninth over bowled by Kuldeep Yadav.

The delivery from Kuldeep was a touch short and turned in towards leg-stump as Marsh got down on his back knee for a pull-sweep. He seemed to have connected well as the ball travelled at speed, but Axar managed to time his jump perfectly at deep square leg, stretching his right hand up over his head and plucking the ball out of thin air.

Marsh eventually departed for a 28-ball 37.

Rohit's fireworks help India post a 200-plus target for the Aussies

Arshdeep Singh gave India a good start after managing to dismiss the dangerous Aussie opener David Warner cheaply for 6.

However, India failed to capitalise on the momentum as Travid Head and Mitchell Marsh took on the attack.

Marsh was the second wicket to fall.

Speaking about the match, the Australia scoreboard currently read 115 for 2 in 10.5 overs with Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head at the crease.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock and led the team from the front with a fiery knock of 41-ball 92.

Rohit's fireworks set the foundaion for a big total and India managed to breach the 200-run mark and set Australia a daunting target of 206 runs.

