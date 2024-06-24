'Revenge of ODI WC Final': Fans heap plaudits on Rohit Sharma for his blistering knock of 92 against Australia

Following his knock, the netizens praised Rohit claiming that the skipper had taken revenge for the 2023 ODI World Cup Final loss against the Aussies.

During the ongoing Super 8 match in the T20 World Cup 2024 between India and Australia, India skipper Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock and led the team from the front.

The dynamic India opener narrowly missed out on a century, falling eight runs short after registering a quickfire 41-ball 92, striking at an impressive rate of 224.39.

After star batter Virat Kohli once again faltered, departing on a five-ball duck, it was the Hitman himself who took on the onus of the scoring.

Rohit didn't let Australia capitalise on the momentum and slammed Mitchell Starc for a staggering 28 runs comprising four maximums and a boundary on the very next over after Kohli's dismissal.

Following his knock, the netizens heaped plaudits on Rohit claiming that the skipper had taken revenge for the 2023 ODI World Cup Final loss against the Aussies.

Check some of the best reactions below.

Rohit Sharma, our fearless skipper, smacked 8 sixes today! Taking sweet revenge on Australia for the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Vada Pao supremacy 😂#INDvsAUS — ꜱᴀɴᴄʜɪᴛ (@sanchit_gs) June 24, 2024

Looks like Rohit Sharma took revenge today of the defeat of the ODI WC Final. The way he was hitting sixes looks like cricket is too easy to play

Well played Caption #india #IndvsAus — Saksham Nanda (@saksham_149) June 24, 2024

Rohit shows Aussies specially Travis Head 😎 when he plays only he plays 😂

World cup revenge time, out Aussies at super 8 stage only, world cup 🏆 is not reachable 😳#T20WorldCup #SAvsWI #INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND #RohitSharma #ViratKohli #Semifinal pic.twitter.com/Oc42kiiqGy — Cric_Lover 🏏 (@ankit_bhattar) June 24, 2024

Both Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav taken revenge of ODI WC final against Australia.



Meanwhile KL Rahul at home. pic.twitter.com/vBAZ053aQe — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) June 24, 2024

Rohit Sharma is in revenge mode. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/b3JBtoJWM9 — Cute_ Mahi (@mahi41_) June 24, 2024

Revenge never get Expired 💯



No Rohit Sharma fan will pass without liking this. ❤️‍🔥



Virat Kohli | IND vs AUS | #Rohit #AUSVIND #INDVSAUS #Hitman

#2023. #2024 pic.twitter.com/U9r2BW98RT — Ꭲєєηα 💫🦋 (@Teena3782281780) June 24, 2024

Rohit Sharma was absolutely phenomenal today against Australia! His brilliant knock showcased immense skill and clear revenge mode. Truly a masterclass in batting. Well done, Hitman!#Cricket #INDvAUS #RohitSharma #T20 — ZESU (@zesu_07) June 24, 2024

Rohit sharma, i feel so so so proud



Revenge mode on 🥳#IndVsAus — T♡ (@T_heyitsme) June 24, 2024

Rohit's Sharma's fireworks set the foundation for a big total

The Aussies made a strong start by removing Kohli but Rohit shut them down almost immediately with his power-hitting. Rohit's knock made amends for the early setback and set the foundation for a big score.

However, the Aussies have managed to make inroads in regular intervals as the Men in Blue has lost 4 wickets so far.

Apart from Rohit's fireworks, Suryakumar Yadav too contributed with a fiery cameo of 16-ball 31.

Speaking about the match, the India scoreboard currently read 171 for 4 in 17 overs with Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya at the crease.

India are currently unbeaten in the tournament and are in the box seat to qualify for the semis. However, a win today will guarantee their qualification and will extend their unblemished run further.

