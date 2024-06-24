'The opening curse continues': Fans left rueing after Virat Kohli departs on duck again

The dynamic right-hander has struggled with his performances after being promoted to the opening slot in the T20 World Cup 2024.

During the ongoing Super 8 match in the T20 World Cup 2024 between India and Australia, star India batter Virat Kohli once again failed to get going as he departed for a five-ball duck.

Incidentally, this is the second time Kohli has been dismissed on duck in the ongoing mega-event.

The dynamic right-hander has struggled to perform so far after being promoted to the opening slot in the T20 World Cup 2024 managing scores of 1,4 and 0 in the group stages.

He looked in a better touch once the Super 8s started managing scores of 24 (24) and 37 off 28 against Afghanistan and Bangladesh respectively but still, his knocks weren't as damaging.

He couldn't get going once again in the critical clash against Australia tonight as fans were left rueing after the dismal outing.

Check some of the best reactions below.

Carrier destroyer of bowler as well as batsman like Jaiswal(opener not playing )and Virat Kohli(100+ average in no 3 in 🚾,but making him opener) ..what’s going on!!! It’s pre-planned — 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐤𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐧🇮🇳 (@biki_sid) June 24, 2024

Its time for retirement of virat kohli @imVkohli #INDvAUS — Ayashkanta Sa (@Ayashkanta65511) June 24, 2024

Virat Kohli is not an opener he is one of the best no.3 player — Mahesh Vashist (@MaheshVash39121) June 24, 2024

dear @BCCI

Please a charted plan for #ViratKohli to Neem Karoli Dham



#INDvsAUS — Mr X (@notYour_guy_) June 24, 2024

Mein bilkul bhi virat kohli ke against me nahin hu par Bhagwan naa kare agar india phir se knockout game me bahar hoti hai to woh Team management ke virat kohli se open karwaane ke decision ki wajah se hi hoga. Agar team ko aggressive impact chahiye to opening bastman ke roop me — blmaharaniya555 (@blmaharani37440) June 24, 2024

Virat Kohli Dismissed for a 5 Ball Duck.🦆💔

The Opening Curse Continues 😭 — pechada_pesuringa (@Cricket__lol) June 24, 2024

Virat Kohli on a duck again, what is wrong with him?#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/eUvBV5IgaQ — MANOJ मोज(कोट बहरोड) (@MANOJKU889065) June 24, 2024

Ittihass gawah hai k Star sports me virat Kohli k against jab bhi poetry hui h. Duck p out hua h 🥹#INDvAUS #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/yUbj6Jskbz — Hesy Rock (@Hesy_R0ck) June 24, 2024

Rohit Sharma make amends for early setback

The Aussie bowlers started on a strong note, getting the better of Kohli in the second over to put India on the backfoot early. After Kohli's dismissal, Rishabh Pant walked out to the middle but he too failed to get going, departing for a 14-ball 15.

However, skipper Rohit Sharma took over the onus of scoring and made amends for the early setback, looking in blistering touch as he moves to 70s now.

Speaking about the match, the India scoreboard currently read 93 for 2 in 8 overs with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease.

The Men in Blue are so far unbeaten in the tournament and will be eager to maintain the streak against Australia as well.

