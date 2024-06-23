After Babar Azam, assistant PAK coach Azhar Mahmood to take legal action against false allegations

Following their ouster from T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistani fans were left angered and they resorted to different accusations on social media regarding the players and support staff.

The Pakistan team suffered another heartbreaking campaign after getting eliminated from the group stages of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Following the ouster, Pakistani fans were left angered and they resorted to different accusations on social media regarding the players and support staff.

Now, the team's assistant coach Azhar Mahmood has decided to take against these false allegations.

Not just Azhar, a few days before it was reported that skipper Babar Azam too might resort to a similar measure and take legal action against Youtubers and former Pakistan cricketers who alleged him of misconduct during the mega-event.

Azhar too has expressed his distress over these claims and emphasized their baseless nature, urging people to avoid engaging with such narratives.

ALSO READ: Watch: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma involved in animated conversation during Bangladesh game

Azhar Mahmood to take legal action against false allegations after T20 World Cup 2024 exit

Taking to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter), Azhar wrote, "I have heard some false allegations and narratives circulating on social media and other media platforms. I categorically state that these allegations are entirely baseless and false, and it is extremely upsetting to hear them." He further wrote, "This culture of falsely accusing and misleading people to believe a false narrative is now getting ridiculous and dangerous. Speaking without evidence and misconstruing facts is a criminal offence, and those engaging in such behaviour will be dealt with through legal action."

My Statement on False Allegations & Legal Action. pic.twitter.com/UQiWoOFZzP — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) June 22, 2024

Mahmood cautioned that making unfounded statements and distorting facts constitutes a criminal act. He condemned the practice of seeking media attention through baseless allegations and stated his plan to seek legal counsel.

It has been reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently gathering evidence regarding these claims.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.