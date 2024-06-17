After early exit from T20 World Cup 2024, Babar Azam and five other Pakistan players to holiday in London: Reports

The players have plans of catching up with friends and family in London while some are considering participating in local UK leagues.

The Pakistan team, who finished as runners-up in the last edition of the T20 World Cup had a forgettable campaign this time around, facing an early exit in the group stages of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Men in Green started the tournament with a shock loss against co-hosts and lower-ranked USA and then squandered a winning chance against arch-rivals India. Although Babar Azam and Co managed to win their final two fixtures against Canada and Ireland and take their points tally to four, they couldn't advance to the next round as USA eclipsed them by one more point to book a Super 8s berth.

Now, following their exit, it is being reported that Babar Azam and five other Pakistan players - Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan will travel to London for a holiday and wind down after a disappointing outing in the mega-event.

The players have plans of catching up with friends and family in London while some are considering participating in local UK leagues.

Pakistan players to holiday in Londo after early exit from T20 World Cup 2024

A report in The Express Tribune has confirmed along with the rest of the team, the six players will not be arriving in Pakistan on Tuesday (June 18).

As for the coaching staff, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed them to return to their respective countries as Pakistan has no recent upcoming engagements and hence assistant coach Azhar Mahmood and head coach Gary Kirsten will go back to their respective homes in the meantime.

ALSO READ: 'I get scolded every day' - Rishabh Pant on the Rahul-Goenka saga

Pakistan's next assignment will be a two-match home Test series against Bangladesh which is scheduled for August. In October, England are scheduled to tour Pakistan.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.