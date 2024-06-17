'I get scolded every day' - Rishabh Pant on the Rahul-Goenka saga

Following an embarrassing defeat of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the IPL 2024, the captain of LSG, KL Rahul, and the owner, Sanjiv Goenka, were involved in a heated argument, where the latter dominated.

Following an embarrassing defeat of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the IPL 2024, the captain of LSG, KL Rahul, and the owner, Sanjiv Goenka, were involved in a heated argument, where the latter dominated. Goenka was probably unhappy with his team’s performance and couldn’t resist going after the captain, whose own performances were massively underwhelming.

The clip of the whole incident was quickly viral, as is often the case in this social media world, with fans and experts presenting their views. As visible in the video, Goenka lashed out at Rahul in a below-par season of LSG.

Since LSG’s admission to the league in IPL 2022, they were among the most consistent units in the competition in the first two seasons. They qualified for the playoff stages in IPL 2022 and 2023, although they lost in the Eliminator on both occasions.

Also Read: Why did India opt for Virat Kohli to open and Rishabh Pant at No.3? Batting Coach reveals

So when the team’s performances weren’t up to the mark in the 2024 edition, the owners were obviously frustrated. This resulted in an unhealthy exchange of words with the captain after a game where SRH dismantled LSG in Hyderabad.

Rishabh Pant opens on the Rahul-Goenka saga

Talking about the altercation between KL Rahul and Sanjeev Goenka on the Aap ki Adalat show, Rishabh Pant revealed he didn’t see the video in real-time. However, he disclosed DC owners also had too many conversations after the game.

“I actually didn't understand what happened in that situation. It seemed so by looking at it, and although I'm not sure what happened, there was something there. When you lose a match, there are obviously a lot of conversations. But the way it was portrayed, I'm not sure. I didn't see the video in real-time; otherwise, I would have given you an answer. I get scolded every day, but I'm also stubborn.”

A huge amount of money is involved in every IPL game, so the pressure is on every time. That leads to frustration and in heated exchange of words.

Such things have always been involved in franchise cricket. As franchise cricket continues to grow, the involvement of owners in the decision-making will continue to grow.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.