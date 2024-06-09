Babar Azam's perfect field change that led to Virat Kohli's dismissal during IND vs PAK

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 fixture between India and Pakistan, former India skipper and star batter Virat Kohli had to depart cheaply after he gave away his wicket on just 4 runs off Naseem Shah's bowling. Kohli's poor run continued in the tournament as he failed to get going once again after managing just 1 run in their opener against Ireland.

The credit for the wicket however goes to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for his perfect field change just a ball prior to the dismissal.

Usman Khan, who took the catch was initially standing at the gully at the start of the over but later moved to point on Babar's instructions.

The decision proved clinical as Kohli failed to loft the ball over the fielder and instead placed it right into his hands.

Pakistan bowlers make a fiery start against India

India had a shaky start after losing both openers cheaply. After Kohli's dismissal on the second over, skipper Rohit Sharma also fell prey in the next over.

Rohit lofted a Shaheen Afridi delivery to Haris Rauf near the boundary as he departed for a score of 12-ball 13. The Pakistan bowlers have provided the perfect start and currently has momentum on their side.

The Indian team will need to get a partnership going to make amends for the early setback and to stop Pakistan from making further inroads for sometime.

The Indian management decided to promote Axar Patel up the order and will hope he absorbs some of the pressure.

The India scoreboard currently read 38 for 2 in 5 overs with Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant currently at the crease.

