WATCH: Universe Boss Chris Gayle gets his blazer signed by legends ahead of IND vs PAK in New York

The blazer Gayle was wearing is one of a kind, with India's tricolour on one sleeve and Pakistan's green on the other.

Ahead of the high-octane IND vs PAK clash in the T20 World Cup 2024 today (June 9), Universe Boss Chris Gayle was spotted getting his blazer signed by legends of both teams.

Gayle, who was wearing a white blazer, could be seen getting it autographed by the likes of Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Sunil Gavaskar, Wasim Akram amongst others.

Much like Gayle himself, the blazer he was wearing is also one of a kind, with India's tricolour on one sleeve and Pakistan's green on the other, which was a visual representation of the friendly rivalry and the mutual respect between the two cricketing nations.

WATCH: Universe Boss Chris Gayle gets his blazer signed by legends

Firstly, Gayle was welcomed by Indian cricket stars. Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain and one of the top batters in the world was the first to sign the blazer. Following Kohli, Rishabh Pant, the dynamic Indian wicketkeeper-batter known for his aggressive play and match-winning performances added his signature to Gayle's blazer. Pant and Gayle shared a hearty laugh, highlighting the event's friendly atmosphere. Gayle then approached current India skipper Rohit Sharma.

The moment became even more special when Gayle moved towards the Pakistan team. Babar Azam, Pakistan's captain was the next to sign. Other cricketing legends, such as India's Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar, and Pakistan's Wasim Akram also graced the event with their presence.

The T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs PAK match is currently delayed due to poor weather conditions but it is expected to start shortly as the fans wait in anticipation. .

