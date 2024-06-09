Sreesanth reveals this India star suggested MS Dhoni to use Joginder Sharma for 2007 T20 WC final over

Revisiting that memory, Sreesanth, who was a key member of that World Cup-winning side made an interesting revelation.

MS Dhoni and Co scripted history back in 2007 when they lifted the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup trophy after outclassing arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash.

A memory that has been etched in every Indian cricket fan was the iconic final over bowled by Joginder Sharma when Pakistan needed 13 runs to win off 6 balls and the dismissal of Misbah-ul-Haq on the final ball of the game which handed India the win.

Revisiting that memory, Sreesanth, who was a key member of that World Cup-winning side made an interesting revelation.

While Dhoni was the captain and had the onus of all the decisions taken on the field, it was apparently veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, who opined that Dhoni should opt for Joginder in the crucial final over.

Speaking on Star Sports ahead of today's India vs Pakistan fixture, Sreesanth said, "Harbhajan Singh actually told MS Dhoni that you should try Joginder Sharma [for the final over vs Pakistan in 2007 T20 World Cup]".

Pakistan face survival against India

Speaking about today's game, India and Pakistan will enter the match on the back of contrasting forms. While India absolutely dominated Ireland in their first match, Pakistan were left clueless after a defeat against USA.

Speaking about the Group A, the current situation is extremely tricky for Pakistan after their loss against USA in their tournament opener.

USA currently occupies the top spot with 4 points from 2 gams while India is second with two points.

For Pakistan, this will be an important clash and will need to eke out a win if they have to avoid facing an early exit once more from an ICC event.

