'Not even worth Virat Kohli's shoes:' Danish Kaneria makes SHOCKING remark about Babar Azam ahead of IND vs PAK clash

The comparisons between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are never-ending, even though both are not even close to each other in terms of quality.

Speaking to IANS, Danish Kaneria also dismissed the talks about putting both players in the same bracket.

The comparisons between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are never-ending, even though both are not even close to each other in terms of quality. Virat is a proven performer in all conditions and has maintained the same consistency even after many years of playing.

On the other hand, Babar has yet to prove himself in alien conditions across formats, for he has failed numerous times under pressure. While Babar is a good batter, the comparisons with Kohli are baseless; Babar hasn’t achieved even half of Kohli in his career.

Also Read: Veteran player available for IND vs PAK clash after recovering from rib injury

Speaking to IANS, Danish Kaneria also dismissed the talks about putting both players in the same bracket. Kaneria feels Babar is not even close to Kohli’s shoes.

“As soon as Babar Azam scored a hundred the next day you’ll see comparisons with Virat Kohli. Virat k jute k barabar bhi nahi hai (He doesn't even come close to Kohli's shoes). USA Bowlers had him stuck, (but) he was unable to play the bowlers. As soon as he reached 40-odd runs, he got out. He should have stayed and won the game. Pakistan should have won the game one-sided.”

Pakistan are not capable of beating India: Dinesh Kaneria

Talking about the big encounter between India and Pakistan in New York tonight, Danish Kaneria gave his verdict of the match, stating Pakistan don’t have the capability to defeat India.

“India will beat them badly. They are not capable of beating India. Whenever Pakistan come to the World Cup they keep praising their bowling and say that their bowling will win them the game but that was the reason they lost the first game.”

India have enjoyed playing against Pakistan in the World Cup across formats, for they have only lost once and dominated them in most of the games. Pakistan have only won once - in 2021 - but India have beaten them as many as six times in the T20 World Cup.

As the two teams gear for another mouthwatering contest, the eyes will be on big guns like Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. A lot will depend on how the duo perform for their respective teams.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.