Veteran player available for IND vs PAK clash after recovering from rib injury

Interestingly, he had reversed his retirement to play for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024.

In a recent development coming in, a veteran Pakistan player has been cleared to feature in the high-octane clash against India in the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be played today (June 9).

The news was confirmed by coach Gary Kirsten and will give the Men in Green a major boost ahead of the marquee fixture.

All-rounder Imad Wasim had previously missed the T20I series against England due to a suspected rib injury in the buildup to the T20 World Cup 2024. His absence during Pakistan's shocking loss in their tournament opener against co-hosts USA raised further concerns over his fitness after he remained on the sidelines.

However, speaking at the pre-match press conference on the eve of the India clash, Kirsten confirmed that Imad is in contention and said, "He will be available."

For the unversed, Imad Wasim had come out of his retirement to play for Pakistan in the mega-event after initially calling it quits on his international career in November 2023.

India and Pakistan are in contrasting forms

India and Pakistan will enter the match on the back of contrasting forms. While India absolutely dominated Ireland in their first match, Pakistan were left clueless after a defeat against USA.

However, Kirsten stated that the team needs to move on, and players are motivated to face their arch-rival.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Phil Salt slams monstrous 106m six off KKR teammate

Kirsten added, "They're well motivated, and they're focused on this game. We've had to forget about the last couple of days and just move forward. That's the only way you can deal with life. Results are results. They take care of themselves. But the way we arrive at a match and pitch up and give it our best shot and make sure that our skills are up to where they need to be, that's all we can control."

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.