WATCH: Phil Salt slams monstrous 106m six off KKR teammate

This is now the second-longest six in T20 World Cup 2024.

During the recent T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Australia, England opener Phil Salt slammed a monstrous six off his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise teammate.

Both the players who plied their trade for the IPL 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prior to the T20 World Cup 2024 faced off against each other in the high-octane clash.

Phil Salt gave a testament to his sheer hitting prowess by slamming a Mitchell Starc delivery for a staggering 106m six.

England needed a fiery start, given they were chasing a 200-plus target and Phil Salt took a liking to Starc.

Starc bowled a length ball on the pads, and it laid a perfect platform for the English opener to hammer it from the middle of the bat to rattle Starc and Australia.

While it was the longest six so far in this edition of the T20 World Cup 2024, it was broken a few hours later by West Indies skipper Rovman Powell, who hit a 107m maximum during their match against Uganda.

Australia defeat the defending champions comprehensively

Speaking about the match, the Aussie batters looked on song as they put up 201 for 7 in their 20 overs.

Travis Head and David Warner gave the Aussies an explosive start, which was then followed up by skipper Mitchell Marsh and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

Defending champions England made a strong start to the chase, courtesy of Phil Salt and Jos Buttler's insane power-hitting.

However, the Three Lions failed to hold onto the momentum and after the departure of both the openers, the Aussie bowlers started getting a grip on the game.

Eventually, they managed to curb England to 165 for 6 in 20 overs and secured a convincing win by 36 runs.

With the win, Australia has now climbed to the top of Group B standings with 4 points while England slumped to the fourth spot with just one point after a draw and a loss.

