'That's going to upset things there:' Brian Lara urges Team India against changing this player's batting position

While the Indian team has been looking in sublime form, there is one issue that would be a pressing concern for the team management.

The Indian team has been looking in sublime form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 as they aim to break a 13-year jinx and win an ICC title. Rohit Sharma and Co has managed to win their first three games in the group-stage and have already secured a berth in the Super 8s with one more match left to go against Canada.

However, there is one issue that would be a pressing concern for the team management. Star batter Virat Kohli, who was promoted to open the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma has failed to replicate his talent and has not managed to get going.

With scores of 1, 4 and 0, Kohli's form has been worrisome but former West Indies legend Brian Lara has backed him.

Lara acknowledged the fact that India had Yashasvi Jaiswal in the ranks and could have opted for a left-right opening combination but believes Rohit and Virat has pedigree and that the Indian management should stick with the decision.

Brian Lara urges India to stick with the same combination

"Speaking on Star Sports, Lara said, Definitely, India had the option to play a left-right opening partnership. They went with two great players, two guys who’ve done a great job for India with the bat for their individual franchise as well in terms of the captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. "I think they’ve got to stick with it as you just said if you do make changes on top, Virat Kohli has to come in the order a little bit lower and that’s going to upset things there.

Also, one factor that has hindered the scoring is that India played all three games so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York which has been criticised for a below-par pitch.

The games played here have been extremely low-scoring and as fans, we can only hope Kohli to flourish once he plays in a different venue.

