Elimination looming large for Pakistan as State of Emergency declared in Florida

India's great win has kept Pakistan alive in the marquee event, but there are still a few more things that need to go their way.

Rohit Sharma and Co. sealed their place in the Super Eight with a classic win over hosts USA by 7 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2024, which took place on June 12 at Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York. India's great win has kept Pakistan alive in the marquee event, but there are still a few more things that need to go their way.

Notably, the Men in Blue chased down 111 runs to beat the USA in the third game of the T20 World Cup 2024. This not only helped them to qualify for the next round, but it has also helped Babar Azam and Co. stay in the event, who are almost on the brink of losing a Super 8 spot to the USA after being outclassed against arch-rivals India. Meanwhile, the Men in Green defeated Canada in their third game, and they currently have two points to their name. Following the same, the side needs to get the win against Ireland, and they will be hoping the USA does not go beyond four points, as the win will make them qualify alongside India from Group A.

What will happen if USA vs Ireland game gets washed out in Florida?

USA have one game left against Ireland, which is slated to take place on June 14 in Florida, while Babar Azam and Co. will be facing Ireland at the same venue on June 15. However, things are not as simple as they seem to be. Both the matches featuring USA vs. Ireland and Pakistan vs. Ireland are set to take place in Florida, and the weather seems to be threatening. It has been pelting down over the last week in the city. Earlier, the Sri Lanka vs. Nepal game also got washed out without the toss due to heavy rain in Florida.

🚨#BREAKING: A Life threatening flash flood emergency has been declared due to catastrophic flooding multiple water resources are underway



📌#Miami | #Florida



The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for significant to catastrophic flooding in… pic.twitter.com/DS2NwM9Lwa — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 12, 2024



However, if the play is not possible due to the rainfall, then the sides will share the points. Notably, if the play is still possible after some rain, then the DLS method will be used to determine the results and get the final outcome. However, if USA vs. Ireland gets washed out, then in this case, co-hosts USA will be playing in the Super 8 stage and Pakistan will get knocked out of the event despite getting the big margin win over Ireland as they will only have four points while USA will hold five.

Telegram Group Join Now

📍Florida



This is what happens when you leave your qualify to agar magar aisay waisay!!!



Program almost war geya!! 🏏 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/8zuUCbyqNI — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) June 13, 2024



For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.