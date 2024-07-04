WATCH: Crowd goes crazy as Hardiy Pandya arrives in swag at Mumbai airport

Pandya arrived in his charismatic style wearing a sunglass and carrying the World Cup on his shoulders.

India's premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya arrived to a wave of cheer and jubilation at the Mumbai airport after the Men in Blue lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on June 29.

The Indian team are set to do a victory parade on an open bus along the Queen's Necklace in Mumbai.

The dynamic right-hander got a loud cheer from fans as they chanted his name and Pandya lifted the World Cup trophy up.

Pandya was one of the key architects of India's tremendous victory, where they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and culminated it by winning the trophy.

Not just the airport, Pandya received loud support at the Wankhede stadium where he was booed brutally a month back during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

It was definitely a moment of redemption for the all-rounder as the fans shouted his name where he was once viciously trolled after becoming the captain of the Mumbai Indians.

Hardik Pandya had a stellar T20 World Cup 2024 campaign

Hardik Pandya absolutely silenced his critics for the flak he received during the IPL 2024 with his performance at the ICC event.

The 30-year-old contributed with game-changing cameos down the order and made clinical breakthroughs with the ball when the team needed him to. Pandya accumulated over 100 runs while batting at a strike rate of over 150 and also took 11 wickets.

Following his stellar display, Pandya also climbed to the No.1 spot of the T20I all-rounder rankings and scripted history by becoming the first Indian to secure the apex spot in the category.

