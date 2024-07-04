'Greatest redemption': Wankhede crowd chants Hardik Pandya's name months after booing him terribly

The Wankhede crowd showed no mercy and viciously attacked Pandya with boos during IPL 2024.

The Indian team, after choking in finals over the last year (WTC and ODI World Cup), finally managed to break the jinx when they defeated South Africa and lifted the T20 World Cup 2024.

A chief architect of this win was premier India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

For Pandya, however, it hasn't been easy. The dynamic right-hander was the victim of boos and trolls prior to the mega-event.

After being bestowed with the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), Pandya faced tremendous backlash.

Firstly, because he was replacing Rohit Sharma, who has led the team to all their five titles. Secondly, MI struggled under Pandya's captaincy and finished at the bottom of the points.

The Wankhede crowd showed no mercy and viciously attacked Pandya with boos.

ALSO READ: Former Proteas star targets Mumbai Indians fans' criticism after Hardik Pandya's heroics in T20 World Cup 2024 Final

WATCH: Wankhede chants Hardik Pandya, all-rounder scripts the 'greatest redemption'

However, just in a month's time, Pandya has scripted one of the greatest redemptions. He managed to win back the hearts of the Mumbai crowd and fans as they chanted Pandya's name during India's victory parade at the Wankhede.

Check the video below.

2 months after he was massively booed by the fans, HARDIK HARDIK chants take over Wankhede 🔥🔥🔥



GREATEST REDEMPTION IN THE HISTORY OF CRICKET!!!!#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BMDQgWTyfT — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) July 4, 2024

The 30-year-old made impactful cameos down the order with the bat and made clinical breakthroughs with the ball when the team needed him to. He finished his T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with 144 runs while batting at a strike rate of over 150 and also took 11 wickets.

Telegram Group Join Now

Following his heroics, Pandya also climbed to the apex spot of the T20I all-rounder rankings and scripted history by becoming the first Indian to secure the top spot in the category.

Pandya's superb display will further benefit his cause as the next India T20I skipper following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube