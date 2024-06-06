WATCH: Dale Steyn's hilarious prank with T20 World Cup staff unaware of his identity; asks him for bowling lessons

A hilarious video has been doing rounds across social media platforms, where one of the T20 World Cup staff members is teaching Dale Steyn the techniques of bowling.

While the T20 World Cup staff member from the US might not have recognised him, Dale Steyn is one of the South African greats.

A hilarious video has been doing rounds across social media platforms, where one of the T20 World Cup staff members is teaching Dale Steyn the techniques of bowling. As visible in the clip, the staff guy tells Steyn to keep his arm straight while delivering the ball towards the stumps.

He also teaches Steyn something about the foot during the delivery, and the former South African calmly watches and learns everything told to him. He eventually bowls a couple of balls, with the first one missing the stumps, while the other one goes on to hit the stumps.

Clearly, the staff member didn’t recognise Steyn, for he doesn’t need anyone’s training about bowling. Steyn is part of the commentary in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA and must have visited a club to get some details.

Also Read: WATCH: USA's Steven Taylor plucks a diving stunner to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan

Fans are enjoying the innocence of the staff guy for not recognising Steyn, and one section also praised Steyn’s gesture to hear and replicate everything directed to him. They found it a beautiful gesture, for Steyn didn’t really try to let the member know who is actually is and what he has achieved in his illustrious career.

Dale Steyn - a true fast-bowling legend

While the T20 World Cup staff member from the US might not have recognised him, Dale Steyn is one of the South African greats. He was known for his quick bowling and ruthless attitude, playing a pivotal role in making South Africa a great side home and away.

Telegram Group Join Now

Dale Steyn has 439 wickets at an average of 22.95, including 26 five-wicket and five ten-wicket hauls, in 93 Tests. He also has 196 ODI wickets at 25.95 runs apiece and 64 T20I wickets at an average of 18.35.

He topped the ICC rankings for several years and was a menace for batters, for he took several giants down with his fearsome bowling. Still, he calmly let that staff member teach him.

Maybe that person would have realised whom he was teaching by now. The video is all over the internet at the moment.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.