WATCH: David Warner mistakenly enters Oman dressing room

David Warner had a mini brain fade moment that got caught on the cameras.

During the T20 World Cup 2024 game between Australia and Oman earlier today, Australia opener David Warner had a moment of faux pas. The dynamic left-hander looked in solid touch as he went on to score a fifty.

However, after getting dismissed on the penultimate over for a score of 56 off 51 balls, the veteran batter had a brain-fade moment which got caught on cameras and the video of the same has now gone increasingly viral on social media.

Instead of walking into the Aussie dressing room, Warner was seen headed for the Oman change room before being alerted by his teammates from the field.

Warner soon realised the mistake and climbed down the stairs before making his way to the Australian dressing room.

David Warner almost entered the wrong dressing room 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Qfmuq1ML0N — DW 31 FOREVER (@jersey_no_46) June 6, 2024

Australia start T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on a positive note

Speaking about the match, Australia demonstrated a clinical display against Oman, with all-rounder Marcus Stoinis earning the Player of the Match award for his exceptional contributions. Stoinis scored a blistering 67 runs and then picked up three wickets to help limit Oman to 125 for 9 in their 20 overs.

Earlier, Australia set a target of 165, thanks to respective half-centuries from Stoinis and Warner.

Warner will aim to build on his strong performance today and carry forward the momentum when Australia faces their arch-rivals and defending champions England in Barbados on June 8.

For the unversed, Warner is set to retire from international cricket following the culmination of the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in the USA and the West Indies, having already retired from ODIs and Tests earlier this year.

