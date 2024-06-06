Rohit and Hardik spotted having animated chat after India crush Ireland in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener

Rohit and Hardik had an intense chat while the other players were all laughs after the comprehensive win.

The Indian team got off to a roaring start to their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign after crushing Ireland by 8 wickets in their opening match. Following the win, the Indian players looked in a happy mood and it was all laughs with one another.

Star India batter Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal were spotted having fun with Team India head coach Rahul Dravid. While the other players were in a light-hearted mood, India skipper Rohit Sharma and his deputy Hardik Pandya were involved in an extremely animated conversation.

While there has been no official news, there have been rumours of bad blood between Rohit and Hardik ever since the Mumbai Indians captaincy saga, which dominated their entire IPL 2024 season as well.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma walks off retired hurt in Ireland game after bouncer hits him behind the neck

India climb to the top in Group standings

Speaking about the match, it was a one-sided affair as the Men in Blue sealed the match comfortably. The Indian bowlers did most of the job after bundling out Ireland for a paltry score of 96.

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya was the best of the lot, finishing with three wickets while putting up an economical spell, leaking only 27 runs in his 4 overs.

Next, Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock by slamming a quickfire fifty before Rishabh Pant took over the responsibilities of taking the team over the finishing line.

With the win, India take the top spot in Group A on the basis of a superior run-rate, followed by co-hosts USA who also have won their first game and have two points.

The Men in Blue will next face an acid test as they lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.