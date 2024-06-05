Rohit Sharma walks off retired hurt in Ireland game after bouncer hits him behind the neck

The incident happened on the final ball of the tenth over of India's innings.

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Ireland, India skipper Rohit Sharma had to retire hurt after getting a bad blow to his neck region. The incident happened on the final ball of the tenth over of India's innings.

Rohit Sharma hacked a shot on the leg side off Mark Adair's delivery but it hit him at the back of his neck.

Soon after, Rohit was seen trudging off the field looking unhappy and gestured towards his shoulder.

(More to follow)