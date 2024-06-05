'We Indians are everywhere' - Hardik Pandya's comments on Indian fans during Ireland game go viral

The Indian Cricket Team (ICT) has the biggest fanbase in world cricket, for their fans are everywhere and go to support everywhere they play.

The Indian Cricket Team (ICT) has the biggest fanbase in world cricket, for their fans are everywhere and go to support everywhere they play. It won’t be an exaggeration to say the Indian supporters run the sports and contribute the most financially.

No wonder India get priority in everything like match timings, hotels and practice areas. The International Cricket Council (ICC) shares its largest chunk of revenue with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), for the Indian fans help the ICC get the highest profit from India games.

It is also the most significant reason for the immense success of the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. The Indian fans are loyal like anything and always back their team in every part of the world.

Fans line up in numbers and cheer loudly for their players wherever the team goes, even if it is a bilateral series against a slightly lower-ranked side. No wonder players feel at home despite playing away from home.

Hardik Pandya's comments on Indian fans during Ireland game goes viral

Following Hardik Pandya’s terrific spell against Ireland in New York, the broadcasters asked him about the support they have been receiving in a whole new country. Hardik stated it’s “fantastic” and they (Indians) “rule the world”.

“I mean, it's really fun, you know, I mean, it's always fantastic to see the crowd always comes and supports us, you know, we Indians are everywhere, you know, we rule the world. So it's good to have so much support for us. And, yeah, many thanks to them.”

Hardik Pandya’s comments have gone viral quickly, for his statement was slightly weird and could taken as an exaggeration. However, his statement is not hyperbole and is rightly framed because Indian fans have been everywhere over the years.

Meanwhile, India are going smoothly in a 97-run chase on a tricky deck, with Rohit Sharma leading from the front with the bat. While Virat Kohli departed early, Rohit and Rishabh weaved a prudent partnership and made sure India didn’t get too many obstacles in a short run-chase in their opening encounter.

