WATCH: Rohit Sharma left befuddled after Ravindra Jadeja drops catch in the final over

During the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Ireland, India skipper Rohit Sharma was left befuddled after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dropped a catch in the final over of Ireland's innings.

The miss could've put curtains on the Irish innings but Jadeja squandered the chance.

Arshdeep Singh bowled a slower bumper over the head of the batter Gareth Delany. Delany waited and read the bounce but didn't get the requisite timing on it. The ball spooned up in the air behind short third where Ravindra Jadeja overran and dropped it eventually.

Following the miss, Rohit Sharma was absolutely livid with that effort.

Check the video below.

India bowlers bundle out Ireland for 96

Speaking about the match, the Indian bowlers put up a superb display as they restricted Ireland to a paltry score of 96.

Gareth Delany's 26 was the highlight of Ireland's roster in an otherwise lacklustre batting display.

For India, Hardik Pandya was the pick of the Indian bowlers, bowling an incredible spell where he picked up 3 wickets, leaking only 27 runs in 4 overs. Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah finished with two scalps each while Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel got one apiece.

India have already began their chase but faced an early setback. Star batter Virat Kohli couldn't make much impact, departing cheaply for just 1 after falling prey to Mark Adair.

The India scoreboard currently read 33 for 1 in 4.5 overs with Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant currently at the crease.

India will seek to get off to a winning note, especially with the match against arch-rivals Pakistan in the pipeline next on June 9(Sunday).

